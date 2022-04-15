Hetmyer cameo in vain as Royals come up short

Shimron Hetmyer’s cameo was short of what was required as Rajasthan Royals produced a botched run chase to crash to a 37-run defeat to Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League here Thursday.

In pursuit of a challenging 193 at DY Patil Sports Academy, Royals got 54 from in-form Englishman Jos Buttler while Hetmyer chimed in with a 17-ball 29, but the remainder of the batting flopped, leaving the innings on 155 for nine off 20 overs.

With the win, Titans took sole possession of the lead on eight points from four wins in five matches, while Royals slipped to third but as one of five teams on six points.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments