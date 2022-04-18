Pooran shepherds Sunrisers, Bravo unable to prevent Titans win

Left-hander Nicholas Pooran continued to craft his reputation as a finisher, nervelessly steering his Sunrisers Hyderabad to a seven-wicket victory over Odean Smith’s Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League yesterday.

The West Indies white-ball vice-captain struck a mature unbeaten 35 off 31 deliveries as Sunrisers, set a modest 152, got over the line with seven balls to spare at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

Arriving at the crease in the 11th over after his side had lost two quick wickets for 15 runs in the space of 14 balls, Pooran combined in an unbroken 75-run, fourth-wicket stand with South African Aiden Markram (41 not out) to avert danger.

He struck one four and one six while Markram faced 27 balls and counted four fours and a six, Sunrisers cruising to their fourth win in six matches and into fourth in the standings on eight points.

