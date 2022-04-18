Dwayne Bravo the ultimate survivor

From the Stanford 20/20 to the World T20, and everything in-between; Dwayne Bravo has seen it all, and won it all in this format. Bravo made his T20 debut back in 2006; and being a pioneer of T20 cricket, the all-rounder has had a phenomenal career.

Therefore, had he retired from the game when his poor form suggested as much five seasons ago, his legacy would have remained intact. Instead, through his competitive nature, Bravo has continuously willed himself into survivor mode, adapting as the format evolves. Sixteen years on from that debut—and six months away from his 39th birthday—he is still competing at the pinnacle of franchise cricket.

Peak Bravo

Having won all of 16 T20 titles, Bravo is no stranger to success. Yet, he’s probably never thrived more so than he did during his 2015-2016 endeavours, the peak of his prowess.

From 2015 to 2016, Bravo took 156 wickets in 119 T20s, at an average of 21.04; while conceding just the 8.03 runs per over (RPO). He’d come of age in the ever-evolving format. He was regarded and renowned for his variations. His pace had not yet fallen off as much, and there was still a bit of mystery to his yorkers and his dipping slower balls.

