The Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) in conjunction with title sponsors Dream XI out of India will bowl off the Jamaica T10 Blast competition with the Middlesex Titans taking on the Surrey Kings at 10:45 a.m. in the first match of a double-header at Sabina Park.

In the second game of the inaugural tournament at 1:30 p.m., the Cornwall Warriors will face off with the Surrey Risers.

The six-team tournament, which will feature 33 matches over 17 days, also includes the Surrey Royals and the Middlesex United Stars.

Several local West Indies players will be on show to audiences as far as India and the subcontinent, as the matches will be streamed live on the JCA social-media platforms.

West Indies Test opener and Jamaica Scorpions captain John Campbell will lead the Middlesex United Stars along with national left-hander Alwyn Williams and off-spinner Damani Sewell.

