McCoy, Hetmyer shine in Royals win over KKR

Superstar Andre Russell made a one-ball ‘duck’, Sunil Narine also failed to score, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shone with a hat-trick. But it was rising West Indies star Obed McCoy who snatched two wickets in a dramatic last over as Rajasthan Royals edged Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven runs in a high-scoring thriller here yesterday.

Asked to chase 218 at Brabourne Stadium, KKR got 85 from 51 balls from captain Shreyas Iyer and a 28-ball 58 from Australian opener Aaron Finch, but still found themselves with 11 runs required from the last over.

In his first outing of the new Indian Premier League campaign, left-arm seamer McCoy (2-41) then conceded just three runs and knocked over Sheldon Jackson (eight) and Umesh Yadav (21) to end the innings with two balls to spare.

Royals had earlier been galvanized by English opener Jos Buttler, who slammed 103 off 61 deliveries, while captain Sanju Samson belted a 19-ball 38, to get up to 217 for five off 20 overs.

