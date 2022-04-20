Injury ends Roachs county stint

LONDON – Ace West Indies seamer Kemar Roach will play no further part in the English County Championship for Surrey, after picking up a hamstring injury last week against Hampshire.

Surrey said Tuesday the 33-year-old had returned to his native Barbados to recuperate after scans confirmed the injury, sustained on day two against Hampshire at the Oval.

Roach sent down 38 balls in Hampshire’s first innings and took no further part in the contest which Surrey eventually won by an innings and 17 runs.

“I’m gutted that my time at Surrey has come to an end due to a slight injury but I want to thank the whole Surrey family for the love and care they have shown,” Roach said on social media.

