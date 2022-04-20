The poor record of TT cricket

IN 1970, Trinidad and Tobago won the cricket championship of the West Indies. It was the fourth year that the Shell Oil Company had sponsored the event, which was the first-class competition of the West Indian territorial teams. In 1966, Shell began their sponsorship that became known as the Shell Shield, the trophy for which the teams were competing. There was no competition in 1968 because England visited the Caribbean and the logistics of the combination of the newly established regional league, plus the international Test series, posed enormous practical problems.

Before this, first-class cricket in the WI took place on an invitational basis between two territories or in an otherwise quadrangular or triangular knockout series, usually played in Guyana (then known as British Guiana). The reason for the choice of this territory for the competition was to hold it late in the year, October for instance, when the weather was favourable in the South American country. Additionally, it was before the start of the Caribbean cricket season between January and May, when players, therefore, could be turned into form for visiting international teams early the following year. However, it proved to be inadequate for preparation and not ideal for the development of young cricketers.

In 1964, an experiment was carried out to have a league competition. This proved to be successful for the purpose intended, ergo, the idea was sold to Shell who came on board. Thus, the birth of organised first-class cricket in the WI.

