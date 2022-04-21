West Indies Test captain offers to guide youth players

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — West Indies Captain Kraigg Brathwaite on Tuesday pledged his support to young cricketers, offering to be an ambassador to inspire boys and girls in their journey to become top cricketers.

“I want to offer my support to young cricketers in Barbados and all across the West Indies, especially at primary school and Under-13 levels, where it’s all about enjoyment and learning the game,” said Brathwaite, fresh from the Herculean feats in the recent Apex Test Series to help West Indies beat England and secure the Richards-Botham Trophy.

“I remember my days as a youngster coming up and I remember all the help and encouragement I received. I want to also inspire a young generation of cricketers and help to play my part as an ambassador for West Indies cricket.”

