Pollard misery continues as Mumbai taste eighth defeat

Kieron Pollard’s misery continued to mirror that of his Mumbai Indians, the former West Indies white-ball captain failing again as the five-time Indian Premier League champions plunged to a crisis-making eighth defeat here yesterday.

Not even a modest target of 169 could alter Mumbai’s wretched fortunes as they botched what should have been a straightforward run chase to come short by 36 runs, restricted to a hugely disappointing 132 for eight off their 20 overs by Jason Holder’s Lucknow Super Giants.

Pollard, who had earlier claimed two for eight from two overs of slow medium, could only manage 19 from 20 balls and now averages 16 from eight outings this season with a best of 25.

Captain Rohit Sharma top-scored with 39 from 31 balls at the top of the order while Tilak Varma chipped in with 38 from 27 deliveries in the middle order, but no other batsman passed 20 as Mumbai lost four wickets and scored just eight runs off the last 14 balls of the innings.

