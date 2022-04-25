Speculation over what led to Pollards retirement

Amidst speculation over what prompted West Indies white-ball captain and all-rounder, Kieron Pollard, to suddenly retire from international cricket, some observers will probably argue that it came a few months late.

As a limited-overs specialist who built his career on power hitting and supported it with medium-pace bowling, the burly Trinidadian carried an air of authority.

Having made his international debut 15 years ago to the month, Pollard, who celebrates his 35th birthday on May 12, had his admirers and detractors alike.

He took over as the West Indies white-ball captain in September 2019, replacing Jason Holder in One-Day Internationals and Carlos Brathwaite in Twenty20 Internationals.

After West Indies as defending T20 champions failed to reach the semi-finals in the United Arab Emirates and Oman last November, coupled with his disappointing batting, there were calls in several quarters for Pollard to be fired as captain.

