McCullum hails Russell despite KKR defeat

MUMBAI, India (CMC) —Brendon McCullum on Saturday underscored West Indies superstar Andre Russell’s value to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), following their disappointing defeat to Indian Premier League leaders Gujarat Titans.

Russell snatched four wickets for four runs in his only over as Titans posted 156 for nine at the DY Patil Sports Academy, and then returned to blast a 25-ball 48 with half-dozen sixes as KKR came up short by eight runs.

“The way our bowling line-up is set out, we’ve got three outstanding seamers and two world-class spinners so [Russell] is our sixth bowling option,” said McCullum, in his third season as KKR head coach. “He’s very much there when we need him and with that last over [today] he was obviously called upon and he did a fantastic job.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments