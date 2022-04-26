Bravo brace in vain as CSK lose sixth

MUMBAI, India (CMC) — Veteran former West Indies all-rounder, Dwayne Bravo, claimed two wickets but Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) bid to kick-start their campaign fell flat with an 11-run defeat to Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League here Monday.

Chasing 177 at the Wankhede, CSK finished on 176 for six from their 20 overs, marking their sixth defeat in eight games to be one from bottom of the standing on four points. They are only above the winless Mumbai Indians who feature Bravo’s former West Indies teammate, Kieron Pollard.

Kings, meanwhile, lie sixth on eight points. Opting to bowl first earlier, CSK failed to contain Kings Man-of-the-Match Shikhar Dhawan top-scoring with an unbeaten 88 from 59 deliveries and Bhanuka Rajapaksa carving out 42 from 32 balls.

