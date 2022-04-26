The passion of Kieron Pollard

I was very much involved with Kieron Pollard’s early days at Queen’s Park Cricket Club. He was part of a group of young cricketers that Paul Clarke, a loyal teacher at Tranquillity Government Secondary School and cricket enthusiast, would send to the club annually, in October, when the club had its screening of cricket talent, for those interested in joining as cricket colt members.

Pollard’s group was evaluated in 2002. Needless to say, he was accepted. At that time, his bowling caught the eye more than his batting did. In the indoor nets, with its shortened bowlers’ run-up, the already six-foot-tall Pollard, a well-built young man, looked menacing.

However, his batting talent emerged. Recognition grew swiftly that he was a superb timer of the ball who played in an orthodox manner with a straight bat. A natural cricketer, he learnt quickly. His fielding was exceptional. His ground fielding was safe and sure, his throws to the wicket were powerful and direct and lots of the catches he took were spectacular. There was no one better.

