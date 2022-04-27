Failure for Hetmyer but Royals win to go top

PUNE, India (CMC) — Shimron Hetmyer had little impact but Rajasthan Royals marched to their third win on the trot and sixth of the season, with a convincing 29-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League here Tuesday.

The West Indies left-hander scored only three but Riyan Parag’s unbeaten 56 off 31 balls fired Royals up to 144 for eight off their 20 overs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

In reply, RCB stumbled to 115 all out with three balls left in the innings, fast bowler Kuldeep Sen (4-20) and off-spinner Ravi Ashwin (3-17) destroying the innings as the last seven wickets tumbled for 57 runs.

With the win, Royals overtook Gujarat Titans at the top of the standings courtesy of a superior net run rate, both teams perched on 12 points.

RCB lie fifth but just two points off the top.

