CWI CEO Grave admits Pollard retirement a violent bouncer

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief executive Johnny Grave has admitted to being surprised by the timing of Kieron Pollard’s retirement from international cricket.

The 34-year-old Trinidadian ended his 2½ year tenure as West Indies white-ball captain when he called time on his career earlier this month with the Caribbean side already preparing for the Twenty20 (T20) World Cup in Australia next October.

“I thought he would continue at least until the T20 World Cup in Australia,” Grave said.

“Obviously the 50-over game is that longer format, and the older you get, the more difficult it gets to play, and that may not have surprised me if he had called it a day after the T20 World Cup later this year.

