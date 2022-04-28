Joseph gets upperhand on Pooran as Titans steal last-ball win

MUMBAI, India (CMC) — Alzarri Joseph’s Gujarat Titans beat Nicholas Pooran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in a last-ball thriller at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday to march to their fourth-straight win and back to the top of the Indian Premier League standings.

Incidentally, Titans’ last defeat was at the hands of Sunrisers nearly three weeks ago, but they turned the tables this time around, successfully chasing 196 for their seventh win in eight outings.

They started the final over requiring 22 for victory and Rahul Tewatia (40 not out) swatted the first delivery for six and stole a single off the second ball to reduce the target.

Rashid Khan (31 not out), better known for his mesmerising leg-spin then, clattered three of the next four deliveries for sixes in a sensational end to the contest.

The left-handed Pooran had earlier failed with three as Sunrisers rallied to 195 for six off their 20 overs after being sent in.

