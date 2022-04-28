Applications are now open Hero CPL & UWI Sports Marketing course

Applications for the sports marketing course from the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the University of the West Indies (UWI) are now open.

The course has been created by the UWI’s Faculty of Sport and the Hero CPL marketing team and it will give students insights into the running of a hugely successful sporting event. At the end of the course, the students will be given the opportunity to work with the Hero CPL team as interns during the tournament.

Hero CPL offers internships every year which allows young people from across the region to gain experience in a number of departments including operations, marketing and sponsorship. The interns are fully integrated with the Hero CPL team and have become an important part in delivering a successful tournament, especially during a global pandemic.

The course will be run as a pilot in 2022 with the plan to roll this out further in future years. The course will include brand management, developing marketing plans, public relations strategy, social media and digital content planning and many other aspects involved in a successful sporting event.



Dean of the UWI Faculty of Sport, Dr. Akshai Mansingh, said: “The UWI Faculty of Sport is excited about this collaboration. Providing the academic structure to an already successful CPL internship project will allow participants to get a comprehensive experience which will augur well for them and for the region. “



For the 2022 season the course will be open to applicants who are based in St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana.

Applicants can register their interest in the course by emailing uwi-fsp@uwi.edu.

