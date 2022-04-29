Cricket greats give Berbice youngsters priceless tips on nurturing future

Legendary West Indian pacer Sir Anderson Roberts, opening batsman Desmond Haynes, who is still considered one of the best the world has seen, the dodged and successful middle-order batsman, James Adams, and Barbadian-born England player, Roland Butcher, captivated a young audience of budding Berbican cricketers and their parents.

The quartet spoke at an interactive session organised by the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) at the Albion Sports Complex on Saturday.

According to Hilbert Foster, current BCB President, the aim of the “life/career-building” engagement was for the youngsters to pick the minds of four persons who had either successful international or regional careers, as to allow the young players to understand the kind of sacrifice it takes to play the sport at a high level.

Sir Andy, who is considered the father of modern West Indian fast bowling, took 287 international wickets, and the 71-year-old was vehement that “it is hard work being a fast-bowler. It is the hardest job.”

