County teams show interest in Pollard

Kieron Pollard is weighing up offers to play in the T20 Blast following his retirement from international cricket.

Pollard, who turns 35 next month, stepped back from his position as West Indies’ limited-overs captain last week after two-and-a-half years in the role but will continue to play domestic T20 cricket around the world.

He was the first pick in the men’s Hundred draft earlier this month and will now be available to play for London Spirit for the majority of the tournament and will consider returning to county cricket for the first time since 2011, a move which would see him spend around three months in England this summer.

Read more at Barbados Today

1 comments