Optimism about CWIs improving finances

Chief executive Johnny Grave is confident a “record year” of revenues can transform Cricket West Indies’ finances crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic, and return the organisation to sustainability.

Pointing to major money-spinning home tours this year, along with disbursements from the International Cricket Council, Grave said CWI could find itself with a major surplus which would go towards wiping out deficits incurred due to the last two years of the global pandemic.

And barring any hiccups, Grave stressed that 2022 could be the first of three straight years of robust revenues for the regional governing body.

“I think if we have a very good year this year and everything goes to plan, potentially by the end of this year we could be looking to get back to that par score and if not, very soon after,” the Englishman told Starcom Radio’s Mason and Guest cricket show.

