New Windies skipper Pooran is 'a natural born leader'

New West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran received high praise from his former franchise manager and national manager upon his big appointment.

Pooran, 26, was named captain of the West Indies T20 and ODI teams on Tuesday and will have a big task ahead in preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup in October and the ICC Cricket World Cup next year.

In an interview with Newsday, former West Indies and TT manager Omar Khan said, “He has been moulded as a future West Indies captain when he was appointed vice-captain of the team. He strongly led Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL last year and was very instrumental in the performances of the team. Nicholas is a natural leader and has the passion and power to do well”.

