West Indies hold steady in rankings

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — West Indies have held steady in the ICC Men’s World Rankings across all three formats of international cricket after the annual update carried out on Wednesday.

The ICC (International Cricket Council), the sport’s world governing body, revealed in a media release that the Windies were eighth in the Test rankings, ninth in One-day Internationals (ODIs), and seventh in Twenty20 Internationals after the rankings update, remaining firmly fixed in the positions they held before the update.

Rating points earned from winning matches during the 2018-19 season were dropped in the annual update, the ICC media release stated, and the rankings now reflect all series completed since May 2019.

The ICC media release noted that series completed prior to May 2021 are now weighted at 50 percent and subsequent series at 100 percent.

After the update, West Indies lost four rating points in both Tests and ODIs, dropping to 77 in the long format and 73 in the 50 overs-a-side format, but they improved five rating points, climbing to 240 in T20Is.

