Injury sidelines Bravo again as CSK lose

PUNE, India (CMC) — Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was again a non-starter, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stumbled to a 13-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday.

Bravo missed the previous match for the Super Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad due to an injury and it appeared he was still unfit again to play against Royal Challengers.

Chasing 174, CSK openers — Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway — emerged from a cautious start their side to 51 without loss after the power play.

But CSK started to unravel after Shahbaz Ahmed got Gaikwad caught at long-on for 28 in the seventh over and Australian Glenn Maxwell had Robin Uthappa caught at backward point for one in the next over.

Maxwell then bowled Ambati Rayudu for two, as CSK reached the halfway stage of their chase on 77 for three.

