Hayley Matthews shines but Warriors fall to 8-wicket defeat in FairBreak opener

The FairBreak Invitational got underway in Dubai yesterday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Falcons won the toss and sent the Warriors to bat; and while both West Indians Hayley Matthews and Shamilia Connell made the Warriors XI, international teammate Britney Cooper was on the bench for the Falcons.

Georgia Redmayne and Hayley Matthews gave the Warriors’ the perfect start, the opening pair putting on 90 for the first wicket. Matthews was the early aggressor, as eight of the first nine boundaries, including two huge sixes, came from the Barbadian’s bat. The right-hander’s destructive 58 (35) was brought to a close when she was caught on the midwicket boundary in the 10th over.

A set Redmayne picked up where Matthews left off and after just 28 runs from her first 26 deliveries, the left-hander scored 52 runs from the next 35, propelling the Falcons to 177/2 after their 20 overs.

