Stafanie Taylors Tornadoes off to winning start in FairBreak Invitational

In the first of two games on matchday 2 of the FairBreak Invitational, the Sapphires won the toss and elected to field. And they did well to contain the Tornadoes and the destructive Sophie Devine, allowing just two boundaries in the first two overs before Shabnim Ismail was able to remove the Kiwi with a peach in the 3rd.

In walked Tornadoes’ skipper, Stafanie Taylor, but neither the Jamaican, Sune Luus nor Katey Martin who followed was able to inject intensity into the innings as Kary Chan stifled the Tornadoes’ middle order.

Outside of the openers, no batter scored above a run-a-ball as the Tornadoes finished on 119/7 from their 20 overs.

