WINDIES Women star on matchday 3 of FairBreak Invitational

First, it was Deandra Dottin’s Barmy Army who were sent to bat by Britney Cooper’s Falcons. Dottin’s start was anything but Dottin-like as the right-hander scored just the 23 runs from her first 37 deliveries. Yet, her decision to take on Mariko Hill in the 13th over, and continue her onslaught on Chamari Athapaththu in the 14th, produced much dividends, taking 16 and 18 runs from each, respectively. Dottin’s unbeaten 80 powered the Barmy Army to a respectable total of 152.

In response, Danni Wyatt and Chamari Athapaththu got the Falcons off to a good start with a 52-ball 67-run partnership. Therefore, when Britney Cooper got to the crease, the equation read a reasonable 83 runs from 63 balls with 8 wickets in hand.

And in a 49-ball 86-run unbeaten partnership with captain Danni Wyatt, Cooper contributed 32 (23) to take the Falcons home with 15 balls remaining.

