India to tour Caribbean in July

The India tour of the West Indies is expected to bowl off on July 22, with matches scheduled to take place in Trinidad, St Kitts, and the United States of America in the state of Florida.

India last toured in August 2019, where matches were held in Trinidad, Guyana, USA, and Antigua.

According to reports, the tour is expected to consist of three ODIs and five T20Is and should be the first major test for new West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran. Pooran took charge of the team last week, following the retirement of all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

