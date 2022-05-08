Gayle hits out at IPL lack of respect
Mon, May 9, '22
West Indies cricket star Chris Gayle says he pulled out of this year’s Indian Premier League draw due to a lack of “respect” in his previous two seasons of the Twenty20 tournament.
The big-hitting self-styled “Universe Boss” has long been a popular fixture of the IPL, hitting the most sixes — 357 — of any player in the competition.
He played 10 matches for Punjab Kings in the previous COVID-hit edition before “bubble fatigue” forced him to leave.
“For the last couple of years, the way the IPL went about, I felt like I wasn’t treated properly,” Gayle was quoted as saying by the British daily The Mirror.
Read more at Barbados Today