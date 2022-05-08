Gayle hits out at IPL lack of respect

West Indies cricket star Chris Gayle says he pulled out of this year’s Indian Premier League draw due to a lack of “respect” in his previous two seasons of the Twenty20 tournament.

The big-hitting self-styled “Universe Boss” has long been a popular fixture of the IPL, hitting the most sixes — 357 — of any player in the competition.

He played 10 matches for Punjab Kings in the previous COVID-hit edition before “bubble fatigue” forced him to leave.

“For the last couple of years, the way the IPL went about, I felt like I wasn’t treated properly,” Gayle was quoted as saying by the British daily The Mirror.

