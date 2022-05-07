Is retired WI captain Kieron Pollard on the decline?

Watching proceedings on Friday at the Brabourne Stadium, you wondered if Mumbai Indians were in the middle of one. Kieron Pollard, finisher supreme, white-ball destroyer and bonafide T20 legend, seemed a pale shadow of the big-hitter he once was.

Tim David, among their costliest signings at the mega auction, meanwhile stepped up to play the kind of role Pollard has for more than a decade. It made you wonder why he’s played just four games this season when he could’ve easily played more. Remember, Mumbai fielded just three overseas players in one match, and two in another.

Where Pollard stuttered to 4 off 14, David blasted 44 not out from 21 balls. Where Pollard was diffident against spin – it seemed inevitable that Hardik Pandya would bring on Rashid Khan almost immediately as he came out to bat – David muscled the ball fearlessly despite the knowledge that it was on him to revive a stuttering innings, albeit on a belter of a surface.

