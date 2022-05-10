Haynes: Enough WI talent to fill Pollard void

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) lead selector Desmond Haynes said former West Indies One Day International (ODI) captain Kieron Pollard will be missed but believes there is enough talent in the team to fill the void left by the all-rounder.

The CWI selection panel announced on Monday the West Indies senior men’s squad for the upcoming ODI tours of The Netherlands and Pakistan.

The West Indies will visit the Netherlands for three ODIs on May 31, June 2, and 4, followed by another three ODIs on June 8, 10, and 12 in Pakistan.

Haynes, speaking to journalists on Zoom on Monday, said, "I believe (we have others to fill the void). When you look at Pollard's contribution both on and off the field it is not something that we are going to take lightly. He will be missed, but I think people like Rovman Powell, you've got Kyle Mayers, you've got Romario Shepherd and even Akeal (Hosein) playing in the middle there who can bat a little bit and bowl. I think we've got a lot of all-rounders in there and even though we are going to miss Pollard I believe we've got enough there that can do the job for us."

