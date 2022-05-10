The Indian team's Caribbean tour this summer will start on July 22 and the five-match white-ball series, comprising three One-Day Internationals and five Twenty20Is, will be played in Trinidad and St Kitts before the visitors wind up the 20-day series, as previously reported by Cricbuzz, in the US.

According to information obtained from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket West Indies (CWI), the three ODIs will be played at the Queens Park Oval in Trinidad on July 22, 24 and 27 with the newly-built Brian Charles Lara Stadium there hosting the first of the five Twenty20Is on July 29. The next two T20Is will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis on August 1 and 2 after which the cavalcade will move to Fort Lauderdale in Florida where the last two games will be held on August 6 and 7.

