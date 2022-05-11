Akeal Hosein, Darren Bravo in Red Force squad for Hurricanes clash

ALL-ROUNDER Imran Khan has been retained as captain of the TT Red Force for the resumption of the Cricket West Indies Regional Four-Day Championships next week.

Khan, who led the team for the first two rounds, will be hoping his successful run continues when Red Force play Leeward Islands Hurricanes from May 18-21 at Diego Martin Sporting Complex. A 15-man Red Force squad has been selected for the round three contest.

Jyd Goolie, Terrance Hinds and Kirstan Kallicharan have been overlooked after being in the squad for the first two rounds. They make room for West Indies pair Akeal Hosein and Darren Bravo, along with Uthman Muhammad.

