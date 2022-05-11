CWI to appoint T20I Vice-captain ahead of next series

Following Kieron Pollard’s shock resignation from international cricket last month, Cricket West Indies (CWI) appointed fellow Trinidadian Nicholas Pooran as white-ball captain.

Shai Hope was named as Pooran deputy for the 50-over format, but no name was mentioned as Vice-captain for the Twenty20 Internationals.

In a recent virtual press briefing, CWI’s Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams, indicated that given there was no immediate series, they opted not to issue a name, but they will before the next series.

“This is something that is under consideration; we have a bit of time before the next T20 series and we are using that time to consider who would Vice-captain to Pooran for that series. So, it is not something we felt we had to name at the moment, so, we are using the time we have available going into the next T20 series”, the Director of Cricket conveyed.

