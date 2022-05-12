Proper cricket balance needed

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies director of cricket Jimmy Adams said a holistic approach to the transfer of players into various Twenty20 leagues around the world was needed to bring balance to the sport at the domestic and international levels.

Adams, a former Jamaica and Windies captain, conceded that T20 will remain an important format of the sport around the globe and the various leagues popping up in diverse places will not stop.

He said, however, the situation needed to be managed better to the benefit of all concerned and CWI had done a commendable job of handling the situation in recent times.

“We try to ensure that we do not have any overlaps with either the IPL (Indian Premier League) or CPL (Caribbean Premier League), so all of our contracted players know that there are a minimum of two windows, where they will not have any competing international cricket,” he said.

