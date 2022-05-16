Harpy Eagles planning for Barbados Pride

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The Guyana Harpy Eagles are going into their third-round match against West Indies Championship leaders Barbados Pride next week cognizant of the tough challenge they will face but confident of doing well if the game plan is executed.

Part of that game plan, said head coach Esuan Crandon on Friday, is for batsmen to put their opponents under pressure early and build on that upper hand.

“Barbados is always a tough match-up for us. They have some really good quality players in their batting line-up and their team, so a lot of experience – a lot of guys who would have played for the West Indies and so on. So, I don’t expect any different in this game,” he said ahead of their May 18-21 match at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain.

“It is important that we are able to execute our plans really well – get an upper hand early and have a good start in that game and try to put them under some pressure.”

