Coaches eye improvement as Four-Day Championship resumes

There is great excitement among the six franchises as they prepare for the much-anticipated resumption of the West Indies Championship. The marquee regional four-day tournament will restart on Wednesday, May 18 with the third round.

The first two rounds were played in February ahead of the Apex Test Series between West Indies and England.

Barbados Pride stands at the top of the table, followed by Trinidad and Tobago Red Force. Barbados head into Round Three on 42.0 points, with the home team on with 38.6 points and the Leeward Islands Hurricanes rounding out the top three with 24.6 points.

Next on the table are Guyana Harpy Eagles on 21.4 points, followed by Windward Islands Volcanoes on 10.9 points and Jamaica Scorpions on 8.8 points.

Speaking to the media via Zoom on Friday, the six head coaches indicated that their teams have been identifying their shortcomings from the first two rounds and will be looking to improve performance.

Read more at Newsroom

1 comments