Red Force captain hails return of WI trio for Hurricanes clash

TRINIDAD AND Tobago Red Force four-day captain Imran Khan believes the recent additions of West Indies players Akeal Hosein, Darren Bravo, and Shannon Gabriel should provide the necessary boost to get past Leeward Islands Hurricanes this week.

The West Indies Four-Day Championship resumes after a ten-week break with second-placed Red Force hosting third-ranked Hurricanes at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin, in a third-round match, starting on Wednesday from 10 am.

Fast bowler Uthman Muhammad also received a call-up while TT’s pace duo of Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip will be hoping to maintain their good run of form from the opening rounds.

“Having them (WI players) on the team is always a plus for us going forward, so hopefully they execute their plans and it’s successful for us. It’s always a bonus when they’re available. We just hope they can continue what they’re doing and contribute to the team,” Khan said in a virtual captain’s press conference on Monday.

