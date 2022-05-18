Drakes downplays West Indies Test players in Barbados Pride squad

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Head Coach Vasbert Drakes has downplayed the presence of eight West Indies Test players in his Barbados Pride squad and has underscored the importance of playing as a unit in the second phase of the Regional First-Class Championship.

The squad is headed by Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and includes the likes of Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, and Jomel Warrican.

All-rounder Jonathan Carter, Justin Greaves and Keon Harding have all also played white-ball international cricket, leaving the 15-man unit quite a strong one but Drakes said there would be no emphasis placed on individuals.

“It’s not necessarily about the confidence in names. We as a group know we have some very good opposition,” Drakes said.

