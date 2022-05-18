Emrit confident Red Force can capture elusive Four-Day title

FORMER RED Force captain Rayad Emrit believes Trinidad and Tobago has a good chance of capturing the elusive West Indies Four-Day Championship title.

TT have not won the competition in 16 years and currently sit in 2nd position on the 2022 standings with three rounds of matches to go.

The Red Force and Leeward Islands Hurricanes resume their quest when action bowls off at Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin on Wednesday from 10 am. This is the first time since its official opening in 2019 that the facility will host first-class matches.

Emrit, who has 84 first-class appearances, is optimistic the team has the depth to go all the way.

“It’s very important for Red Force to start well against Leewards, either batting or bowling, and set the pace. They’re in a very good position and playing at home is always an advantage.

