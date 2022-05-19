First-class resumption

Left-handed opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul gathered a typically patient unbeaten half-century as Guyana Harpy Eagles battled all day today to reach 210 for four against leaders Barbados Pride at the Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad, and Tobago.

Chanderpaul, the son of Test legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul, hit 64 while Tevin Imlach stroked 53 and captain Leon Johnson 37. Chanderpaul proved to be Harpy Eagles’ anchor in an innings consuming 259 deliveries and decorated by half-dozen fours, en route to his 11th first-class fifty.

Crucially, he forged stands of 94 for the second wicket with Imlach and 58 for the third with Johnson, as Guyana recovered from the early loss of Chandrapaul Hemraj in the fifth over – caught at the wicket off left-arm seamer Raymon Reifer.

