Pollard joins Windies teammate Narine at Surrey for Blast

LONDON, England (CMC) — Former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has joined English county, Surrey, for the Twenty20 (T20) Blast bowling off next week.

The 35-year-old will link up with sidelined West Indies off-spinner and fellow Trinidadian Sunil Narine for the campaign, which will see him featuring in domestic English cricket for the first time in over a decade.

Pollard, who quit international cricket last month, is also set to feature in the Hundred for London Spirit, meaning he will spend a significant period in England following his engagement with Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

“It has been quite some time since I’ve played county cricket and I’m thrilled to be returning to the Vitality Blast competition in Surrey colours this year,” Pollard said in the announcement Friday.

“The Kia Oval is a special place to play, especially in front of a full house. This Surrey side is full of talent and should certainly be mounting a challenge for the title. I hope that my experience will add a vital ingredient to the club’s success this year.”

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments