Scorpions' Andrew Richardson says players are in high spirits

Jamaica Scorpions Assistant Coach Andrew Richardson says players are in high spirits as they look to take on Guyana Harpy Eagles in the fourth-round regional four-day match at the Diego Martin Sports Complex in Trinidad and Tobago, starting today.

The Scorpions got their first win of the campaign last week when they beat struggling Windward Islands Volcanoes by an innings and 14 runs in the third-round encounter at Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

The Harpy Eagles are also coming off a victory, a five-wicket triumph over title-holders Barbados Pride at Queen’s Park Oval.

“The mood has been very positive in the camp and we want to keep it bubbling and keep it positive, and hopefully, we execute our plans,” Richardson told the Jamaica Observer on the eve of the match.

1 comments