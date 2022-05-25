Estwick urges Pooran to separate batting from captaincy

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick has urged new white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran to separate his leadership role from that of batsman, in order to ensure he has a clear focus in the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against the Netherlands and Pakistan.

The 26-year-old was recently appointed to lead the squad following the abrupt retirement of close friend and fellow Trinidadian Kieron Pollard last month.

Pooran is also one of the white-ball unit’s leading batsmen, a role Estwick said he did not want to be compromised by the player’s leadership responsibilities.

“You have meetings, you have discussions about every [opposing] batsman, about their strengths and weaknesses and the captain will set fields accordingly. Then, it’s up to the player to go execute [the team’s plans],” said Estwick.

