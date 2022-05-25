Dottin brace in vain as Velocity win easily

DEANDRA DOTTIN’S incisive opening spell was to no avail as her Supernovas suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Velocity in the Women’s T20 Challenge here yesterday.

With Velocity chasing 151 for victory at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Dottin snatched two wickets with her sharp medium pace but South African stroke-maker Laura Wolvaardt struck an unbeaten 51 from 35 balls to see off the threat with 10 balls to spare.

Opener Shafali Verma also got 51 from 33 deliveries while captain Deepti Sharma chipped in with an unbeaten 24.

Dottin had earlier failed with the bat, making just six but Supernovas were propelled to 150 for five from their 20 overs by captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s polished 71 from 51 balls.

