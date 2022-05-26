Blackwood hits enterprising ton to anchor Scorpions against Harpy Eagles

An enterprising unbeaten 110 from Windies batsman Jermaine Blackwood highlighted a day of mixed fortunes for the Jamaica Scorpions as they ended on 282 for 6 against the Guyana Harpy Eagles in the West Indies Championship, at the Diego Martin Sports Complex, on Wednesday.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, the Scorpion's batting line-up was rocked early on when Leroy Lugg was sent back to the pavilion, with just 17 runs on the board. Lugg was caught by Gudakesh Motie off the bowling of Demetri Cameron. Blackwood and John Campbell then went about repairing the damage and put on a 50-run partnership for the second wicket, but that was brought to an end when Campbell was trapped lbw by Kevin Sinclair.

