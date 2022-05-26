Campbelle to captain Guyana in Womens Super50 and T20 Blaze

West Indies player Shemaine Campbelle has been appointed skipper of the Guyana team to compete in the Cricket West Indies’ CG Insurance Women Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze to be held in Guyana next month.

Campbelle will have as her deputy all-rounder Shabika Gajnabi, the Guyana Cricket Board announced on Wednesday.

The CG Insurance Super50 Cup matches will be played at three venues – Everest Cricket Club, Enmore Cricket Ground and the Guyana National Stadium from June 7 to 17. The T20 Blaze event will feature five full days of entertainment for the fans from June 19 to 25.

There will be three matches per day, starting at 10:00h, 14:30h and 19:00h under lights at the Guyana National Stadium.

