Chanderpaul closes in on second 100 of tournament with Harpy Eagles in hot pursuit of Scorpions

In-form batsman Tagenarine Chanderpaul moved closer to a second triple-figure score of this season’s West Indies Championship after leading a spirited Guyana Harpy Eagles chase-down of Jamaica Scorpions' sizeable first innings total, on day 2 at the Diego Martin Sports Complex.

At the close of play, Chanderpaul remained unbeaten on 96 from 228 deliveries, with the Harpy Eagles at 213 for 1, still, 180 runs short of the Scorpions' first innings total. Chanderpaul Hemraj was the only wicket lost on the day, and he was caught by Aldane Thomas on 78 but not before sharing in a 112 first-wicket stand with Chanderpaul.

