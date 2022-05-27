No let up for Holland, warns Simmons

Head coach Phil Simmons has given the assurance that West Indies will play at full intensity despite coming up against unfancied Netherlands in the three-match One-Day International series starting here next week.

The Caribbean side are ranked ninth, five spots above their opponents who are ICC associate members, and are heavy favourites to pull off a clean sweep of the series scheduled for the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen.

However, Simmons said that West Indies were taking the series seriously and would not be using it as a trial for newer players even though the Netherlands were not necessarily top-tier opposition.

“We have to play our strongest team,” Simmons stressed.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

4 comments