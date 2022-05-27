TT womens coach elated after victorious tour of Barbados

COACH of the Trinidad and Tobago women’s cricket team Kelvin Williams is elated that his team won all five of their matches on tour of Barbados, but said his unit cannot rest on their laurels and improvements can still be made.

TT defeated Barbados in three T20 matches and two 50-over matches in the one-week tour which ended on Wednesday.

Williams said, “The tour was a good one for us. (It was) basically just to see where we are at. The regionals are just around the corner, so it is very important for us having this tour against Barbados.”

