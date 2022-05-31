Windies to renew rivalry with Aussies

West Indies will lock horns with Australia in a Test for the first time in seven years when they travel Down Under for a two-match series in December.

The first Test will bowl off November 30 at Perth with the second Test a historic day/nighter at Adelaide Oval bowling off December 8, the two sides clashing over the storied Frank Worrell Trophy.

Head coach Phil Simmons said the recent Test series win over England had further whetted the Caribbean side’s appetite for the upcoming tour.

“I’ve watched a couple day/night games in Australia and it’s a brilliant atmosphere,” said Simmons.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments